Painted poppies on Lincolnshire roundabouts ready for Remembrance Day
Painted on ten roundabouts across the county
Giant poppies are being painted on ten roundabouts across Lincolnshire to mark Remembrance Day.
The painted iconic red and black flowers will appear over the coming days on roundabouts near Lincoln, Grantham, Spalding, Boston, Bourne, Louth, Gainsborough and Gunby as the county shows its respect to the Armed Forces.
The giant poppies will remain in place throughout November, while various events will be held in Lincoln for Remembrance Day.
The poppies will be located on each approach to the following roundabouts:
- Gunby Roundabout
- A16/A157 Roundabout
- A631/A156 Roundabout
- Riseholme Roundabout
- A15 Sleaford Road (part of Lincoln Eastern Bypass)
- B1174 Tollemache Road (part of Grantham Southern Relief Road)
- A52/B1176 Roundabout
- Bourne Road/Raymond Mays Way
- A16/A151 Roundabout
- A17/A16 Roundabout
Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “After the incredibly positive feedback we received last year from locals and visitors alike, we’ve decided to show our support by painting poppies on some of our major junctions again this year.
“There will also be over thirty celebrations taking place around the county on Remembrance Sunday, the fourteenth of November.
“As such, those travelling on the day may experience some minor delays as communities throughout Lincolnshire gather to remember and honour all of our armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.”
Road closures will be in place across the county for Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 14 (except for Welton which will be on Thursday, November 11). They will be implanted as and when required in each location – see the full list here.