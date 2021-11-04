Police appeal to find missing Boston man
Can you help?
Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal to find a missing 43-year-old man from Boston.
Andrej (no surname provided) was reported missing from his home in Boston on November 2.
Police said in a statement: “Andrej is described as a white male who is 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair.
“He is of a slim build and has green eyes with a scar near his left eye. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black or grey trousers.”
If you have seen him or know where he is, get in touch:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 306 of November 2
- By emailing [email protected] – quote incident 306 of November 2 in the subject line
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]