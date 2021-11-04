8 hours ago

Police appeal to find missing Boston man

Can you help?

Have you seen missing Andrej? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal to find a missing 43-year-old man from Boston.

Andrej (no surname provided) was reported missing from his home in Boston on November 2.

Police said in a statement: “Andrej is described as a white male who is 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair.

“He is of a slim build and has green eyes with a scar near his left eye. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black or grey trousers.”

If you have seen him or know where he is, get in touch:

  • By calling 101 quoting incident 306 of November 2
  • By emailing [email protected] – quote incident 306 of November 2 in the subject line
  • Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.