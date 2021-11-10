Police hunt man after incident with child in Lincoln shop
Involving a 12-year-old boy
Update: Police have now located the man.
A CCTV image has been released of a man after an incident involving a 12-year-old boy in an uphill Lincoln convenience shop.
Lincolnshire Police asked for the public’s help to identify the man and released a CCTV image.
The boy is said to have been approached in the convenience shop on Newport on October 20.
A man reportedly pulled the boy’s hood down and made a comment towards him.
Police said in a statement: “After following all other investigative avenues, we now believe that a public appeal may help to identify the person in the images.
“If you know this man and can help identify him, we would like to hear from you. There are a number of ways you can report information to us:
- By calling 101 quoting incident number 87 of October 21
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident number 87 of October 21 in the subject line
- Through the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online
- Reference: Incident 87 of October 21