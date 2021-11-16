Police investigate sexual assault on train travelling to Scunthorpe
Transport police believe this man may have information
A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a train from Doncaster to Scunthorpe, prompting an investigation by British Transport Police.
A man boarded a train and sat on the aisle seat across from a woman at around 5.40pm on Saturday, October 2.
He engaged in conversation with her before reportedly leaning across the aisle and sexually assaulting her. He then got off the train at Scunthorpe.
British Transport Police released CCTV images on November 15 of a man who they believe may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man, or who has information, should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 444 of 04/10/21.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.