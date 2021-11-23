Pop legends Simply Red announce 2022 Lincolnshire show
The stars will touch down at Lincolnshire Showground in 2022
Simply Red, the popular band behind hits like If You Don’t Know Me By Now and Stars, will touch down at Lincolnshire Showground as part of their huge 2022 tour.
With over 60 million albums sold worldwide and five UK number 1 hit albums, Simply Red remain one of the UK’s most successful bands.
Their highly anticipated Lincoln concert will take place on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 26 at 10am and prices are currently being advertised by organiser LPH Concerts and Events as £52, plus fees.
Mick Hucknall formed Simply Red in 1985 in Manchester and enjoyed immediate success with first single ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’ and the BRIT Award-nominated album ‘Picture Book’ (the first of 13 nominations, and 3 BRIT Award wins).
The band will also be joined on their tour by Lisa Stansfield. After being introduced to Coldcut in 1989, her guest vocals helped ‘People Hold On’ storm the charts and led to a solo career which saw the Rochdale star conquer the world with her accessible soulful dance music.
Simply Red are the latest acts to be announced at the showground, which recently revealed Rag ‘n’ Bone Man would also be on the bill for 2022.