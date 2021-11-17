‘Prioritise cutting energy bills over climate change,’ Gainsborough MP tells PM
His comments were made just days after the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow
Conservative Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh has demanded that the Prime Minister focuses on cutting the cost of energy bills rather than stopping global warming.
Sir Edwards Leigh’s comments, just days after the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow, came as a warning to the government “not to get ahead of public opinion.”
Voters, he said, are much more interested in their “great big bloody heating bills”.
“Our voters in Gainsborough which I represent, the 27th most deprived ward in the entire country, are not so much worried about the future of the Great Barrier Reef in 50 years’ time, they are worried about their great big bloody heating bills now.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who faced criticism in the House of Commons for failing to secure stricter climate commitments, responded: “Of course we must be realistic, but what we have seen is that it is entirely realistic to move very rapidly to renewable energy and to see the cost of that renewable energy fall vertiginously.”
