Road closures in Lincolnshire for Remembrance Sunday
Giant poppies have been pained on 10 local roundabouts
A long list of road closures will be in place on Sunday as Lincolnshire prepares to mark Remembrance Day.
All of the street closures will be in place on Sunday, November, except for Welton which will be on Thursday, November 11.
The restrictions will be implemented as and when required in each location, with signage detailing accurate dates and times put out in advance.
Giant poppies are being painted on ten roundabouts across Lincolnshire as the county shows its respect to the armed forces. They will remain in place throughout November – see the full list here.
Various events will be in Lincoln for Remembrance Day, while multiple road closures will be in place across the county.
Remembrance Day road closures
Bardney
- B1190 (Between B1202 & Manor Close)
- Silver Street (Between B1190 & a point 25 metres East)
- Church Lane (25m from junction Horncastle Road)
- Horncastle Road (25m from junction Silver Street)
Billinghay
- Queen Street
- Bridge Street
- Victoria Street
- Church Street
Boston
- Wide Bargate
- Bank Street
- Market Place (Bank Street to Wormgate)
Bourne
- North Street/South Street (Between St Gilberts Road & a point 600 metres South)
Bracebridge Heath
- A607 Grantham Road (From Church to A15)
Caistor
- Butter Market
- South Street (From Chinese takeaway to Mill Lane)
Colsterworth
- High Street
- Back Lane
Coningsby
- A153 (Between Wharfe Lane & Thorpe Road)
Deeping St James
- Church Street (Hereward Way to Church Gate)
Freiston
- Church View
- Church Road
Gainsborough
- Fawcett Street
- Gladstone Street
- Parnell Street
Grantham
- St Peters Hill
- St Peters Hill Slip Road
- High Street
- Vine Street
- Swinegate
Heckington
- High Street
- Church Street
Holbeach
- High Street (Between B1168 & a point 5m West of Albert Street)
Horncastle
- West Street
- Manor House Street
- Bridge Street
- High Street
- North Street
- A153 Bull Ring/North Street/Louth Road (A158 to Stanhope Road)
Kirton
- High Street
- Station Road
Lincoln Castle
- Drury Lane (Junction of Exchequergate)
- Minster Yard
- Exchequergate
Long Sutton
- West Street (From Taverners Mews to junction of Market Place)
- Market Place (From Junction of West Street to Bank)
Louth
- Upgate
- Mercer Row
- Market Place
- Eastgate
- Northgate
- Ramsgate
Market Deeping
- Church Street (From Market Place to St Guthlac Ave)
Market Rasen
- Market Place
- George Street
- Queen Street
- Union Street
- Chapel Street
- Linwood Road
- Church Street
- King Street
- Mill Street
- Oxford Street
- Waterloo Street
Metheringham
- High Street (Fen Road to Middle Street)
- Princes Street (High Street to Hall Yard)
Nettleham
- Vicarage Lane
- Church Street
- The Green
North Somercotes
- A1031 (In vicinity of War Memorial)
Pinchbeck
- Knight Street (B1180 to Church Street)
- Church Street (Knight Street to Rose Lane)
- Rose Lane (Church Street to 10 metres West of Brayfields)
- Church Walk (Church Street to Knight Street)
Ruskington
- Church Street
- Chapel Street (Church St to the Church)
- Rectory Road (Junction of Church Street)
- Sleaford Road (From junction Church Street to Elmtree Road)
- Station Road (From Silver Street to Church Road)
Skegness
- Beresford Avenue (Lumley Road to St Matthews Church)
- Lumley Road (Lumley Ave to Rutland Road)
- Lumley Avenue (Scarborough Rd to Lumley Rd)
Sleaford
- Station Road
- B1517 Northgate
- Eastgate
Spalding
- Market Place
- Bridge Street
- Broad Street
- London Road
- Church Street
- Church Gate
- High Street
Spilsby
- Market Street
- Market Place
- High Bridge
- Church Street
- Church Gate
Stamford
- Broad Street
- Star Lane
Woodhall Spa
- Station Road
- Stixwould Road
Welton – November 11
- Lincoln Road
- Manor Lane (Between Sudbeck Lane and Cliff Road)