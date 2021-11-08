Roberts Buncis killer named as he is sentenced to 17 years in jail
The teen murderer has now been named
The 15-year-old boy who killed his 12-year-old friend in Boston has been named as he was jailed for at least 17 years.
Marcel Grzeszcz was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years, at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday for the murder of Roberts Buncis in December 2020.
Buncis was lured into woodland near his home in Fishtoft and stabbed more than 70 times just two days before his 13th birthday.
He was convicted of murder in July after a jury found Grzeszcz, who can now be named after a judge lifted reporting restrictions, unanimously guilty.
Read the full court report here: Teenage killer tried to behead Roberts Buncis in ‘brutal’ attack.
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This is an utterly tragic case.
“I would like to pay tribute to the people who loved Roberts, and had to deal with losing him in such brutal and horrific circumstances.
“Their support for our investigation has been unwavering, and their bravery has been an inspiration. Nothing could bring Roberts back, but our commitment was to try to find some semblance of justice for a grieving family and community.
“The act was utterly senseless and the consequences, devastating. It will be remembered by Officers and Staff as one of the worst and saddest cases we have ever dealt with. The level of violence, and that it involved children, makes it almost incomprehensible.
“The diligence and dedication displayed by the team who responded and investigated was a credit to our force and hopefully of some reassurance to the community as they continue to come to terms with this distressing and disturbing incident.
“Roberts’s future was stolen and that is an injustice that cannot be undone. We hope today’s sentence might at least offer some closure to those affected.
“It’s a stark and chilling lesson on the potential devastation of knife crime. If you, as a parent or a child, have any concerns about knives, please talk to us.
“We can all play a part in building a future free of such desperately sad and unnecessary loss of life.
“We will educate and engage on knife crime and we will continue to relentlessly pursue justice for victims; as we do so, we will remember Roberts.”