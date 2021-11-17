Scunthorpe care home put in special measures

A Scunthorpe care home has been placed in special measures after elderly residents were put at risk.

Cherry Tree House on Collum Avenue has been told to make urgent improvements after inspectors found that overworked staff had difficulty keeping the residents safe.

One employee said staff were so overstretched that she had left work in tears.

A report by the Care Quality Commission has rated the care home inadequate.

It also revealed that staff didn’t always follow Covid safety guidance, including wearing a face masks and completing lateral flow tests, it said.

The inspection was triggered by concerns about staffing levels, shortfalls in caring and failure to wear proper PPE.

Cherry Tree House, which looks after people over the age of 65, had 25 residents at the time of the inspection.

It had previously had issues with infection control, staffing and quality management, and inspectors said these hadn’t been improved upon.

Staff members told inspectors that they couldn’t cope with the amount of residents and their needs, and regularly went their whole shifts without breaks.

One said: “I left the home in tears after my shift recently; some of the new residents need so much support and we don’t have time to do everything.”

Another told them: “It has been overwhelming.”

Healthcare professionals had informed inspectors that staff did not always wear face masks when required.

It was also discovered that residents who were discharged from hospital weren’t required self-isolate, contrary to government advice , and staff didn’t always complete twice-weekly tests for coronavirus.

Residents didn’t always receive their medication – including those to manage Parkinson’s and pain relief – and proper records of these weren’t kept.

Although no residents had been harmed, a number of other safety concerns around the home were found. The manager promised a full review would be conducted into these.

Despite the problems, families said they trusted staff, saying they “treat the residents like family; very friendly and kind”.

Another added: “They are lovely, just run off their feet.”

Cherry Tree House will be inspected again within six months to check for major improvements.

Owner ADL Ltd has been contacted about the report.