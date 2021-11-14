Second image released after man ‘spat in face’ of pub worker
Do you know this man?
Police investigating the alleged assault of a pub worker in Lincoln have released a second CCTV image.
A man is reported to have twice spat in the face of a member of staff outside The Shakespeare pub on Lincoln High Street.
The incident happened at around 12.20am on Saturday, October 16.
Anyone who saw anything or who thinks they can help is being asked to contact 101, quoting incident 21000608327 of October 16.
You can also contact the force:
- By emailing [email protected] quoting the niche number 21000608327 of 16th October in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.