See inside Boston’s new cocktail and coffee bar

Lincoln City have donated the profits from the FA Cup first round tie against Bowers & Pitsea to their non-league opponents in a wonderful act of generosity.

The Imps faced seventh tier Bowers & Pitsea of the Isthmian Premier Division at the LNER Stadium on Saturday, November 6, with the League One side winning 1-0 thanks to Max Sanders’ goal.

It was a face-off that saw the biggest gulf in league position of the whole FA Cup first round, as League One’s 13th placed club took on the Isthmian Premier League’s 19th placed team.

Lincoln City went above and beyond to make their non-league guests feel welcome, and have even donated the profits from that game to Bowers & Pitsea to help them along the way this season.

Lincoln City CEO Liam Scully said: “It was fantastic to welcome Bowers & Pitsea to the LNER Stadium last weekend and this type of tie is the reason why we all love the FA Cup.

“The staff, players and supporters are a credit to their club and I’d like to congratulate them on their historic campaign.

“We have the greatest football pyramid in the world and it is critical that we continue to look after it. With this in mind, we plan to donate our share of the profits from this fixture to the away club and wish them all the very best for the future.”

It is a day that most associated with Bowers & Pitsea will never forget, and first team manager Rob Small reserved a huge thank you to everyone at Lincoln City for their hospitality during the day.

In a post on Twitter, he said: “Thank you to your supporters who embraced our little football club from the very moment the draw was made. You completely understood what this meant to us and were so generous with your comments, your attendance and your applause at the end of the match.

“Thank you to everyone who works for Lincoln City. Every single person we encountered was extremely welcoming, helpful and respectful. A true credit to the football club.

“This weekend has been something I will personally remember forever. It was a special achievement and moment for Bowers & Pitsea FC but one that as made all the more special thanks to you Lincoln City. Up the Imps!”

There was one final goodwill gesture from the club, as Imps manager Michael Appleton and his first team staff joined the Bowers & Pitsea staff for a beer after the game, 30 minutes which “meant the world” to Rob Small and his coaching team.

Lincoln City will now face either Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers at home in round two of the FA Cup, taking place on the weekend of December 3.