1 min ago

See inside Boston’s new cocktail and coffee bar

Promising to provide the freshest cocktails in town
Seasons Cocktail and Coffee Bar opened in Boston on November 5, 2021.

A new bar has opened in Boston and aims to provide the freshest cocktails in town, season by season.

Seasons Cocktail and Coffee Bar is located in the heart of Boston’s Market Place and opened on Friday, November 5.

The cosy bar is situated beneath the famous Assembly Rooms, which now operates as a nightclub.

Take a look inside!

Seasons promises to provide the freshest cocktails in Boston.

A colourful and vibrant bar in Boston’s Market Place.

The menu and decor will be updated quarterly to reflect the current season in the bar offering a new cocktail and coffee concept.

The bar hopes to be the go-to place for a relaxing and tasteful drink prior to a night out in the club, or for a midday coffee, cake and catch up with friends.

Seasons is Boston’s newest cocktail bar.

Go to seasons for a relaxing drink at night or for a midday coffee.

A wide range of cocktails to choose from.

The cosy bar situated beneath the famous Assembly Rooms

A spokesperson for Seasons said: “Whilst the 4 seasons come and go quickly, we are here for the long run.

“Our newly furnished, central bar is at the forefront of experience, and our adaptive menu will offer a variety of seasonal tastes, the only place in town with such offering.

“Our new but experienced team hold a wealth of knowledge and look forward to greeting you.”

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.