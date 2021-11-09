See inside Boston’s new cocktail and coffee bar
Promising to provide the freshest cocktails in town
A new bar has opened in Boston and aims to provide the freshest cocktails in town, season by season.
Seasons Cocktail and Coffee Bar is located in the heart of Boston’s Market Place and opened on Friday, November 5.
The cosy bar is situated beneath the famous Assembly Rooms, which now operates as a nightclub.
The menu and decor will be updated quarterly to reflect the current season in the bar offering a new cocktail and coffee concept.
The bar hopes to be the go-to place for a relaxing and tasteful drink prior to a night out in the club, or for a midday coffee, cake and catch up with friends.
A spokesperson for Seasons said: “Whilst the 4 seasons come and go quickly, we are here for the long run.
“Our newly furnished, central bar is at the forefront of experience, and our adaptive menu will offer a variety of seasonal tastes, the only place in town with such offering.
“Our new but experienced team hold a wealth of knowledge and look forward to greeting you.”