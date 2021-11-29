Serial Lincolnshire shoplifter jailed for 20 weeks
‘A great result for the community’
A 21-year-old from Grimsby has been sentenced to 20 weeks behind bars after a series of thefts from shops.
Grimsby Magistrates’ Court heard how Corey Boak, of Grimsby Road, carried out 10 shop thefts from businesses within Victoria Street, Ellis Way, Garibaldi Street, Market Street and Freeman Street.
He was jailed on Friday and also handed a Criminal Behaviour Order for three years.
Community beat manager for Freeman Street, PC Steel, said: “I’m glad that this person is now behind bars and that the criminal behaviour order was successfully granted.
“This is a great result to safeguard the local community and all of the businesses that reside within the area.
“Theft is a serious crime and impacts on those in the local area greatly. We will continue to do everything we can to disrupt criminals who carry out crimes of this nature.”