Man arrested after Lincoln sexual assault appeal
Update: we have arrested a 24-year-old man.
Update 10.55am, 24th November:
We have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with this incident. He was arrested on 22nd November and has been released on bail which we continue with our enquiries.
We would like to thank everyone for their help with our appeal.
Original release 21st November 12.28pm:
We are seeking your help in identifying a man we would like to speak with in connection with an allegation of sexual assault.
The incident was reported to have taken place at a property on Newland in Lincoln at around 2am on Saturday 20 November.
If you recognise this man, please call 101 with incident reference number 242 of 20 November.
Reference: Incident 242 of 20 November