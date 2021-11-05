Soap stars in Lincoln for charity cheque presentation

Soap stars Shane Richie and Adam Woodyatt were in Lincoln on Friday to present a £10,000 cheque from Camper UK to the United Lincolnshire Hospital Charity, which supports local NHS staff.

Shane and Adam, who played Alfie Moon and Ian Beale in Eastenders respectively, attended the cheque presentation at the home of Lincoln-based Camper UK on Deacon Road.

They presented the cheque to the charity, alongside Camper UK’s Managing Director Dean Hyde, after the impressive total was raised from August’s Camper UK Fest event.

Shane and Adam are good friends of the Lincoln-based firm and are known to attend every event that camper UK holds.

They will also be in attendance at Camper UK’s large corporate event at the firm’s Leisure Park on Church Road in Swinethorpe from 5pm on November 5.

The event is expected to attract around 600 people and will include a range of entertainment from comedians and local tribute bands.

Rebecca Hyde, the wife of Camper UK’s Managing Director, is a nurse and the Lincoln-based firm wanted to give something back to the local communities, who have helped so many people during a challenging pandemic.