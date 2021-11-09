Stolen car smashes through Lincoln train barriers during police chase

The road is expected to be closed for the rest of the day

A stolen car smashed through the train barriers on Brayford Wharf East in Lincoln in a police chase during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The train barriers have been damaged and are being repaired. As a result, the road is closed to traffic and is expected to remained closed for most of Tuesday, November 9, police said.

The white Volkswagen T-Roc car was found abandoned near to the Holiday Inn Express off Tritton Road shortly after it had collided with the barriers.

Fortunately, there were no passing trains and nobody was injured in the incident.

Officers said on Tuesday that they are continuing to look for the suspects.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to assist Humberside Police in locating and stopping a stolen white VW T-Roc at 2.56am this morning (November 9).

“The vehicle failed to stop and a police pursuit ensued, with the car going through the train barriers on Brayford Wharf East while they were down just before 3.20am. There were no passing trains and nobody was injured.

“We would like to ask anyone who was in the area and saw the suspects flee the car, or had dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward in the usual way quoting incident 25 of November 9.”

Network Rail said there was some service disruption earlier in the day, but services are running normally now.

Gary Walsh, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “Network Rail teams are on site at Brayford CCTV level crossing and have successfully carried out a number of repairs following damage caused when a vehicle struck the crossing in the early hours of this morning.

“Further repairs are required, including work to replace one of the barriers which was severely damaged. Teams will remain on site until this work is complete, which we hope will be later today (November 9).”