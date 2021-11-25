19 seconds ago

Strait & Narrow launches brand new winter cocktail menu

Exclusive creations in time for Christmas
A brand new cocktail menu at the Strait & Narrow ahead of the Christmas season. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Strait & Narrow has given its customers an exciting new cocktail menu for the winter months, with 22 exclusive creations.

The popular bar on The Strait, off Lincoln High Street, has always been famed for its expansive cocktail menus, and it has now introduced a revamp that launched on Wednesday, November 24.

There are 22 new and exclusive mixology creations available on the menu, as well as a whole host of Strait & Narrow favourites.

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Among the new creations is The Steep Hill Spritz, an addition on The Lincolnite Cocktail Trail. It contains Bue Manet Malbec Rose, Sacred Rosehip Rhubarb, Strawberry and chilled soda top, complete with Lincolnshire plum bread in the shape of an L.

The Steep Hill Spritz. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Managing editor and founder of The Lincolnite Daniel Ionescu with the new Steep Hill Spritz cocktail. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Jez Nash, owner of Strait & Narrow, said: “We train, research, practice and experiment to make sure we’re always ahead of the curve. Our bartenders over the last nine years have been some of the most decorated in the trade and we haven’t slowed down a beat.

“We’ve just come off the back of Old Fashioned Week where we sold 2,000+ Old Fashioned Cocktails and now we’re dropping a new menu just before Christmas…it’s going to be good.”

See more photos of The Lincolnite trying out the cocktails from photographer Steve Smailes:

All about the finer details. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.