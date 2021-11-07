Teen fights cuts to waste collection in Stamford
The cut went through despite the petition
Eighteen-year-old Rose Battey goes to University next year to study politics, but she’s already got involved with trying to restore a household waste collection cut by the county council to save money.
“It’s worrying that people will just turn to fly-tipping or just give up on disposing waste properly,” she said.
People in Stamford used to be about to take their items too big for their bins to the cattle market car park every Saturday.
Rose gathered 1,600 signatures and spoke at a council meeting to try to get councillors to change their mind.
The cut went through, with the council telling people they must drive to Bourne to dispose of their waste instead.
Rose is argues it is not an accessible option.