Teen fights cuts to waste collection in Stamford

An 88-year-old man who previously worked as a children’s entertainer has been jailed for 13 years after admitting a string of sexual offences against two boys in the 1970s.

George Holden abused the boys, who were aged 10 and under at the time of the offences, during trips to Queens Park Leisure Centre in Chesterfield, at his home in Brookbank Avenue in the Derbyshire town, and at a caravan site in Skegness.

Holden, who worked across the country as a children’s entertainer called Georgie The Clown, was previously convicted for sex offences against children in the 1960s and 1980s.

One of the complainants reported the abuse to Derbyshire Constabulary and specialist officers launched an investigation. During their enquiries a second victim was interviewed who told of the abuse he had also suffered.

Holden admitted in interview that he abused a string of children. However he claimed that, due to ill health and the length of time since the abuse took place, he could not remember the number of children that he had committed offences against.

Holden was subsequently charged with 18 offences against the two victims – which included counts of buggery with a boy under the age of 16, gross indecency with a child under the age of 14, and counts of indecent assault with a boy under the age of 14.

He pleaded guilty to 17 of the offences, including multiple counts of buggery with the same victim (under the age of 16).

Holden was jailed at Derby Crown Court on Friday, November 5 where he was told that he must serve at least two thirds of the 13-year sentence.

He will also remain on licence for a year after the sentence is complete and will appear on the sex offenders register for life.

Sergeant Ryan McVeigh, who investigated Holden’s offences, said: “I first want to pay tribute to both of the men who have come forward; for the trauma they have endured, for the courage they have shown in reporting these matters, and for their support in what has been a long running investigation.

“The crimes that Holden committed against them have left a lasting legacy for which there is no real closure.

“Holden is now 88-years-old, and he has lived his life without being held accountable for these crimes, until now.

“He has shown that he is a committed paedophile whose systematic abuse over three decades will have caused untold damage to so many young lives.”