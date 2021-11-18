Three Christmas light switch-ons in Lincoln

It’s a family affair at Lincoln’s newest pasta-based deli, as a husband and wife with cooking ties in the city have ventured out on their own to sell fresh handmade ravioli and pastries.

Nonna Juana Pasta on Burton Road was opened on Sunday, November 14 by Juan Andres and his wife Maria Herraiz, with over 150 people coming to sample the food, which varies from handmade ravioli with different fillings, vegan-friendly pastries and sweet treats.

The name Nonna Juana Pasta is in honour of head chef Juan Andres’ grandma, who he used to make pasta with from a very young age, and the person whose fantastic recipes are being brought to life right here in Lincoln by her grandson.

All the food is freshly prepared from scratch, using locally sourced products as well as leaning on the “outstanding abilities” and passion for food that Juan has.

Maria and Juan have two children, four-year-old Patricia and nine-month-old Alvaro, who they say are Nonna Juana Pasta’s “biggest and best food critics.”

“If they like the food, then we know it is good,” Maria told The Lincolnite. “We started the business during the pandemic when I fell pregnant with Alvaro, and Juan wanted me to eat healthy.

“He knows what he is doing, so he would prepare these wonderful fresh pasta dishes and decided to turn it into a business.”

Juan has been the head chef at Ole Ole Tapas Bar in Lincoln since 2016, when he and his wife came to England from Spain, and they kindly let Juan and Maria use the kitchen at the start to prepare food and have it ready for collection.

The business then became an exciting prospect when the couple noticed an opening at a site on Burton Road. When they purchased the building, Juan created the deli layout himself and sourced the furniture locally.

Now that they are open, the mission statement is simple: “We believe everyone deserves fresh pasta, it’s all about inclusivity for us and that’s why a lot of or produce is suitable for vegans.

“We are working on gluten-free alternatives as well, our food is as healthy as can be, but it needs to be in moderation of course!

“What you see with us is what you get, it’s all about creating authentic, affordable food that is fresh and tasty.”

The food is clearly going down a hit, as one customer who walked through the door while we were there said: “You might be my new favourite shop! Local, vegan, fresh and amazing!”

Flavours for the ravioli include ricotta and spinach, mixed vegetables, butternut squash, chicken and turmeric, and mushroom, with the most expensive being salmon and blue cheese at £8 a box.

Nonna Juana Pasta is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and can be found on 149 Burton Road, Lincoln. To order a box of fresh pasta or enquire about flavours and variety, visit their Facebook page and drop them a message.

See more photos of the food from The Lincolnite photographer, Steve Smailes: