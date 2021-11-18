Three Christmas light switch-ons in Lincoln
With Jake Quickenden pressing the big red button
There was a real feeling of festivity in the air as Lincoln held three Christmas light switch-on events on Thursday night.
The first event was at the St Marks Shopping Centre, where the lights were turned on by the cast of Lincoln Drill Hall’s Christmas pantomime Aladdin.
Guests from New Theatre Royal’s 2021 panto Beauty & the Beast, including Jake Quickenden, Zoe Hanna May and Chris Johnson, as well as Mayor Jackie Kirk, Sheriff and Lady Steve and Lyndsay Dixon, and BBC Radio Lincolnshire officially switched on the High Street lights.
Festive songs, unicycling, jugging, DJ sets and a performance from the Curious Theatre School were among the entertainment at event by the War Memorial on Lincoln High Street.
The switch-on at the Waterside Shopping Centre was the final one to take place on Thursday evening, where New Theatre Royal panto stars Chris Johnson and Zoe Hanna May were interviewed live on stage.
