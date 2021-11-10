Timings for Lincoln Christmas light switch-ons

Festive songs, unicycling, juggling and DJ sets will be among the entertainment at this year’s Christmas light switch-on event in Lincoln next week.

The festive event will see a range of entertainment by the War Memorial from 4.30pm on Thursday, November 18 before the big switch-on shortly after 7pm.

Mayor of Lincoln, Councillor Jackie Kirk, and her consort, City Sheriff and Lady, Steve and Lyndsay Dixon, guests from New Theatre Royal’s 2021 panto Beauty & the Beast, including Jake Quickenden, Zoe Hanna May and Chris Johnson, as well as media partner BBC Radio Lincolnshire will officially switch on the High Street lights.

Entertainment will include unicycling and juggling throughout the evening from Feet First Entertainment, while there will also be fairground rides and a special performance from Zoe Hanna May, who will play Belle in the theatre’s Christmas panto.

Visitors will benefit from free car parking between 4pm and 9.30pm on November 18 for the event at any City of Lincoln Council car park. This can be done by either visiting Lincoln Central Car Park, or by using the PaybyPhone app at all other council-owned car parks in the city.

The full programme includes:

4.30pm-5.50pm: DJ set with Hannah Fletcher (BBC Music Introducing in Lincolnshire)

5.55pm-6.10pm: Curious Theatre School performance (Sarah Jane Honeywell and Ayden Callaghan)

6.10pm-6.15pm: Compere introductions (Sean Dunderdale and Jess Lord)

6.15pm-6.25pm: Performance from Charlie Russell (Local Singer/Songwriter supported by BBC Radio Lincolnshire)

6.30pm-6.40pm: Performance by Zoe Hanna May (The Voice and Belle in New Theatre Royal’s 2021 Pantomime)

6.40pm-6.45pm: Procession sets off from Lincoln Guildhall, which will include the Mayor of Lincoln and her civic party, Freemen of the City, Members of City of Lincoln Council, the MP for Lincoln, Jake Quickenden and Chris Johnson, while comperes bring on special guest Pudsey Bear

6.55pm-6.58pm: The Mayor’s Chaplain, Rev Jeremy Cullimore will say a prayer.

6.58pm-7.02pm: A Christmas message from the Mayor of Lincoln

7.02pm-7.10pm: The big switch-on featuring a switch on musical montage

7.10pm-7.30pm: DJ set with Hannah Fletcher (BBC Music Introducing in Lincolnshire)

The lights at St Marks Shopping Centre will be officially switched on at 6pm. The switch-on at Lincoln’s Waterside Shopping Centre will take place from 7.30pm, where New Theatre Royal panto stars Chris Johnson and Zoe Hanna May will be interviewed live on stage.

Councillor Jackie Kirk, the Right Worshipful the Mayor of Lincoln, said: “The Lincoln Christmas Light Switch-On event was dearly missed last year due to the UK’s coronavirus pandemic, but I am thrilled to announce we will be going ahead this year.

“This event really does kickstart the festivities in the city, and I for one am extremely excited to welcome both visitors and residents next month.”