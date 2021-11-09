Tragedy strikes as Scunthorpe man fighting brain tumour dies

The family of a Scunthorpe man who passed away after a year-long battle with a brain tumour has said they’ve had their dreams “taken away”.

David Hopkins, 46, was a former technician for an oil refinery before his life was turned upside down by the diagnosis of a high-grade brain tumour on September 1, 2020.

A biopsy from a craniotomy at Hull Royal Infirmary found that David had a grade four glioblastoma multiforme, which has a survival rate of just 12% beyond five years.

After exhausting all their options in the UK, David’s wife Nicki set up a crowdfunding page to help raise £150,000 to cover the costs of private treatment at a clinic in Cologne, Germany, which creates personalised immunity therapy.

Just as it looked as though a breakthrough was on the horizon, Dave’s family shared the awful news of his passing on Sunday, November 7.

He leaves behind his wife Nicki and three children, son Dylan, 24, and daughters Lydia, 21, and Sydney, 9.

His wife Nicki Hopkins said: “We are absolutely heartbroken after 14 months of Did (family nickname) trying to win cancer (he did win, he made memories with a quality of life).

“We’ve lost the most amazing father to the three kids and the love of my life, my best friend and soul mate.

“He leaves a massive gap in our lives and I really don’t know how we will cope, but we will because that’s what he wanted us to do, continue and make every memory possible.”

David, who was called Did by family and friends, was described as “the entertainer of life” and his wife Vicki has said the fundraising response warmed her heart.

The fundraiser sits at over £111,000 at the time of reporting, and any funds raised will now go towards Brain Tumour Research. You can donate here.

Hugh Adams, Head of Stakeholder Relations at Brain Tumour Research said: “Our sincere condolences go to the Hopkins family and to all those who knew and loved ‘Did’. Dave tackled his disease with inspirational hope and positivity.

“He and Nicki focused on retaining a good quality of life and on making memories, something I know they’re glad to have achieved.

“Nicki, a fervent campaigner for our cause, has done fantastic work to help raise awareness of the severe lack of funding for research into brain tumours.

“She is running the London Marathon for the charity in 2022, as she commits to fundraise to help find a cure for this devastating disease. We remain eternally grateful for Nicki’s support and are thinking of her and all of Dave’s loved ones at this very difficult time.”