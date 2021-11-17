Tributes to former Lincolnshire council leader who died aged 81
Bob was a “true gentleman”
The former leader and chairman of South Kesteven District Council has been described as “a true gentleman who was always willing to help” after his death this week, at the age of 81.
Conservative Councillor Bob Adams passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 15 after a short period in hospital. His funeral will take place at 11am on Thursday, December 9.
He represented the Isaac Newton Ward since May 2007 and served as chairman of the council in 2009/10. He was leader of the council from March 2015 to May 2017.
Councillor Adams was vice-chairman of the Planning Committee from 2007 to 2011 and chairman from 2019 to 2021, as well as vice-chairman of the culture and visitor economy review and scrutiny committee in 2018-2019. He also served as a member of Lincolnshire County Council, representing the Colsterworth Rural Ward since 2013.
Councillor Breda-Rae Griffin, chairman of the South Kesteven District Council, said: “Bob was one of the most experienced members of the Council – his measured and reasoned opinions will be very much missed.
“He was a true gentleman who was always willing to help and for whom nothing was too much trouble.”
Council leader Kelham Cooke said: “Councillor Adams was a huge advocate of local government and was popular with both members and officers alike.
“He was extremely knowledgeable and could always be relied upon to be a strong voice for his ward and on issues he was passionate about.”