Tributes to former Lincolnshire council leader who died aged 81

St Barnabas Hospice will bring its Torchlight Procession back to Lincoln next week with supporters asked to dedicate a light in memory of a loved one.

The 21st Light Up A Life Torchlight Procession will commence from Claytons Sports Ground on Lee Road at 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 23, with several road closures in place during the event.

Participants will line up together in lanes where torches will be lit before the procession is led by the RAF Waddington Pipe band, finishing at Lincoln Cathedral – entry is free, but you must register online before the event.

The procession is an opportunity for the community to come together to reflect and remember. There will also be a virtual, pre-recorded Light Up A Life church service available on the night from 7pm on the St Barnabas Hospice website featuring music, readings, poems, and the opportunity to light a candle for a loved one.

The last torch is expected to be extinguished at Exchequer Gate at around 8.10pm. A service of celebration and reflection will then take place at the West Front of the Cathedral, where the 30 foot Tree of Life, kindly donated by Doddington Hall and Gardens, will be illuminated. Any lights people dedicate to loved ones will join thousands of others on the Tree of Life.

Steve Norton’s mother Margaret was an enthusiastic volunteer having helped at the Hospice since 1994. She insisted on spending her final few days there before sadly passing away last year.

Steve, who will dedicate a light in memory of his mum, said: “Last Christmas was the first without my mum. She and my father have always been at the centre of our family Christmas, so it warms my heart to know that we can still celebrate their lives thanks to St Barnabas’s festive tradition.

“It meant absolutely everything to her that she could spend her last few days there. I can’t thank the nurses enough for all they did. St Barnabas cares for people across the county, at both their Inpatient Units and in people’s own homes.”

Louise Cotton, Fundraising Officer at St Barnabas, said: “The Torchlight Procession is the first mass participation event held by St Barnabas Hospice since the last time it took place in 2019.

“We have all missed being able to see our supporters face-to-face, and it seems very poignant that this will be at an event where we remember and honour loved ones no longer here, after the devastation caused by the pandemic. The Torchlight Procession is for everyone missing a loved one, regardless of whether they received hospice care or not.”

Road closures for the procession

A series of road closures will be implemented as and when required at each location between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday, November 23. Signage detailing accurate times will be display on site in advance.

Road Closures & No Waiting/No Loading At any Time Orders will be in place on:

Lee Road – Wragby Road to Nettleham Road

Nettleham Road – Lee Road to Priory Gate

Priory Gate – Nettleham Road to Wragby Road

Church Lane – Nettleham Road to Newport

Eastgate – Nettleham Road to Greetwell Gate

Newport – Bailgate to Rasen Lane

Bailgate

Castle Hill – Exchequer Gate

Minster Yard

The following roads will be reopened when the Safety Officer has been advised that the procession cleared: