Two men arrested and another injured in Spalding attack
They all knew each other, police said
Two men were arrested after an alleged assault in which another man was left with a head injury in Spalding.
Lincolnshire Police officers were called to an altercation between three men at an address in Horseshoe Road in the Lincolnshire town.
A 27-year-old had reportedly sustained a head injury as a result of an attack, which happened at around 8am on Sunday, October 31.
Within 40 minutes of officers attending, the victim had been tended to and two suspects were arrested. Two men, aged 30 and 26, were both arrested on suspicion of GBH.
Police said: “All involved are known to each other and we are not looking for anybody else in connection with the offence.
“Both suspects have been released on conditional bail while further enquiries are undertaken.”
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 138 of October 31.