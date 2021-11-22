Victim named by police after rough sleeper’s body found at Grimsby station
Rest in peace, James
A rough sleeper whose body was found at Grimsby Town train station has been named by transport police.
Officers were called to the station at around 5.30am on Saturday, October 16 after reports of an unconscious man. The man was taken to hospital in Grimsby where he sadly died.
The man has since been identified by police as 47-year-old James Carrington. Police said he was known to be a rough sleeper in the Leeds and Grimsby areas.
British Transport Police issued an appeal for help to identify his family on November 19 and his next have kin have since come forward.
Police have said his death is not being treated as suspicious.