View from the cockpit: Red Arrows get up close and personal

The Royal Air Force showcased several new clips of the Red Arrows to allow fans to get up close and personal with the Hawk T1 ahead of the new season.

The Red Arrows ended their 57th season in style last month, culminating in the final display which was staged above the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier in Portsmouth on October 20.

The season also included a flypast of Windsor Castle for Her Majesty the Queen, and another over Wembley Stadium during the final of the European Championships as England narrowly missed out on footballing glory against Italy.

The team also flew over Silverstone for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, and to Dubai for the Expo 2020.

They also paid tribute to the NHS and key workers with an all-blue smoke trail in the slalom move after an extended break from live displays due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

In total, the Reds managed 37 public displays and 22 major flypasts during the 2021.

They were also notably flanked by the RAF’s new submarine-hunter aircraft, Poseidon MRA1, for the first time for a flypast of RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland in July.

The Red Arrows, who will move from the home at RAF Scampton to RAF Waddington in 2022, will be announcing details about the new season in the near future.

