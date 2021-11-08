Warning after downed drone found at Lincoln Cathedral
People are being warned to obtain the appropriate permissions after a downed drone was found at Lincoln Cathedral on Sunday.
Local photographer Colin Lea took to Twitter to say that the owner of the downed drone should be fined.
Lincolnshire Police said the incident has not been reported to them, while Lincoln Cathedral have not been contacted directly by anyone wishing to recover a drone.
Chief Pilot Kev Taylor, from Lincolnshire Police’s Drone unit, told The Lincolnite: “The Cathedral area is not always a no fly zone. It is active by NOTAM.
“A notice to airmen (NOTAM) is a notice filed with an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the safety of the flight
“R313 Scampton Restrictions are in force between 0830-1700 winter and 0730-1600 summer Mon-Fri inclusive and when otherwise notified by NOTAM. Whenever the Red Arrows are carrying out formation aerobatic and display training. More information can be obtained from Scampton Air Traffic Control.”
A spokesperson for Lincoln Cathedral said: “We understand that many people are keen to capture stunning aerial images of the Cathedral and the rest of uphill Lincoln using both personal and commercial drones, but given the nature of the area and the importance of the historic building, extra care and consideration must be taken, and the appropriate permissions must be sought.
“Much of Lincoln, including the Cathedral and surrounding close, is part of a restricted flight zone centred at RAF Scampton, and advance permission must be sought from RAF Waddington to fly drones in that airspace.
“The risk of damage to the ancient glass and stonework of the Cathedral is significant and can cost many thousands of pounds to rectify. Furthermore, there are a number of areas around the Cathedral where there is known signal interference which makes it essentially impossible to control drones, and which has previously caused drone crashes despite the best efforts of the operators.
“We also ask people to remember that due to the nature of the Cathedral, it will not always be possible to recover crashed or stranded drones.
“The Cathedral team would like to thank all those who follow the rules and ensure that drone flights operate safely, and also take this opportunity to reiterate that drone operators must apply to the Cathedral for permission to fly in the immediate vicinity.”