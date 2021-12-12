12-15-year-olds invited to book second COVID-19 jab in next rollout phase

The NHS has opened the national booking service for 12-15-year-olds to get their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, as the push to get protected from the Omicron variant continues.

All eligible 12-15-year-olds will now be able to book their second jab online, if they had their first dose more than twelve weeks ago, in line with the latest JCVI guidance published on November 29.

The rollout for the 12-15 age group began at the end of September, and so far over 75,000 schoolchildren are currently eligible for a second dose in England, with more than 1.3 million young people have taken up the offer of a vaccine so far, and over 5,000 schools visited by NHS workers.

Vaccines will be offered to school-age children via the national booking service only for the time being, with second doses offered through schools from January 10.

A greater onus has been put on the vaccine rollout over the winter months, as record case numbers are being reported across Lincolnshire due to the transmission of the Omicron variant.

In line with national guidance, consent letters are being sent out to parents and guardians prior to school clinics, with information on the COVID-19 vaccine and what to expect.

You can also read the patient information form for parents and young people on the government website.

NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “As schools begin to wind down for Christmas, and with the new threat from the Omicron variant, it has never been a more important time to get your child protected.

“More than 1.3 million young people have already taken up their offer of a vaccine and now as they become eligible – 12 weeks on from their first dose – they can book online and get their vaccination at sites across the country.

“NHS staff are pulling out all the stops to get everyone who is eligible vaccinated, with more pop-up clinics and extended hours, so it is vital people play their part by coming forward as soon as possible to get protected.”