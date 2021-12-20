Another Lincoln Chinese takeaway gets one star hygiene rating
Second Lincoln Chinese takeaway reprimanded by inspectors
A Chinese takeaway in Lincoln has been given a one star hygiene rating for the second time, after issues surrounding food safety management were flagged up.
Taste of China, located at Lowfield Shopping Centre on Brant Road, was given a one star hygiene rating after its most recent inspection on November 10, 2021.
It is the second time the premises has scored one star, first doing it in August 2016, before recovering to a four star in October 2017 and going down to three stars in June 2019.
Inspectors found that improvement was necessary in both hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities at Taste of China.
Where major improvement was necessary was in management of food safety, which translates to ensuring that systems are in place to check that food sold and served is safe to eat, as well as evidence that staff know about food safety.
From 48 Google reviews, Taste of China has a 3.6/5 star rating, but falls short of the mark according to City of Lincoln Council’s restaurant inspectors.
The Lincolnite attempted to contact Taste of China, but did not get a response at the time of publication.
Also read: Not so Lucky: Lincoln Chinese takeaway gets one-star hygiene rating