Appeal after assault at Spalding supermarket

We are appealing for information in relation to an alleged assault in a Spalding supermarket.

Officers were called to Aldi supermarket on St Thomas Road at around 1.55pm on Thursday 2nd December 2021.

The incident being investigated involves a man, a woman, and her young child.

We believe the man pictured can help us in our investigation.

If you think you can help us, you can contact us in various ways:

  • By calling 101 quoting 21000702119.
  • By emailing [email protected] quoting reference 21000702119 in the subject line.
  • If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

