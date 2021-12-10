Appeal after assault at Spalding supermarket
Call 101 if you can help
We are appealing for information in relation to an alleged assault in a Spalding supermarket.
Officers were called to Aldi supermarket on St Thomas Road at around 1.55pm on Thursday 2nd December 2021.
The incident being investigated involves a man, a woman, and her young child.
We believe the man pictured can help us in our investigation.
If you think you can help us, you can contact us in various ways:
- By calling 101 quoting 21000702119.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting reference 21000702119 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.