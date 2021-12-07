Appeal after burglary at Lincoln Superdry
£1,000 worth of stock stolen
We are appealing for information after a commercial burglary at Superdry in Lincoln.
We believe the men pictured in these images can help us with our enquiries.
We appreciate that these images are not the clearest, but we hope the clothing may jog someone’s memory.
The incident took place at the Exchange Arcade store on Sunday, December 5 at around 7.30am.
Two men approached the clothing shop on bicycles from the Brayford Wharf area.
They are said to have forced entry into the shop using a crowbar and stole more than £1,000 worth of coats and boxer shorts.
The items were put into a Sondico branded sports bag and a red bed sheet/sleeping bag, before the pair left.
If you think you can help us in our investigation, you can contact us in various ways:
- By calling 101 quoting 21000707185.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting reference 21000707185 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.