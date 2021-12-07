Appeal after burglary at Lincoln Superdry

After close to a year of roadworks and closures, Holdingham Roundabout has officially reopened with new approach lanes and traffic lights.

The £8.25m project, which also includes the development of the A17/A153 Sleaford Rugby Club junction, started in February this year to widen the roundabout and improve traffic conditions in the area.

As part of the works, 24 new traffic signals have been installed, nearly one and a half miles of new kerbing, and over 75 tress have been planted.

The timings of the traffic signals will be tweaked in the coming weeks to ensure that they are running as smoothly as possible.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said it was “fantastic news for the county” and will make a big difference in the area.

“I’m really happy to say that Holdingham Roundabout is officially back open, with the new approach lanes and traffic signals in full operation.

“This is fantastic news for the county, and I want to thank everyone for remaining patient and bearing with us while these works were being carried out.

“These major changes will not only help to ensure an equal flow of traffic from all directions, but will also improve people’s journey times and support growth in the area over the coming years.

“This project has been a massive undertaking, with 39,000 workforce hours spent, nearly a mile of new drainage installed and over 16,000 tonnes of tarmac, stone and other road-building materials used.”

Cllr Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council, said: “It’s brilliant to see this work to Holdingham roundabout complete and I look forward to the improved traffic flow it’s expected to bring to the area and the wider road network around Sleaford.

“The improvements will help relieve congestion and improve air quality, which is vital for our local environment and our own health, while also saving time for those visiting Sleaford and the many vibrant local high streets and centres in our district for shopping, leisure and more including over Christmas and New Year or looking to travel onwards.

“I thank everyone for their patience while this work to Holdingham roundabout took place, and the teams who’ve worked so hard to bring this forward successfully.”