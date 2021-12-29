Armed robbery – Boultham Park Road, Lincoln
Do you recognise the man in the image?
We received a report of a robbery at the Coral Bookmakers, Boultham Park Road, Lincoln, this afternoon just before 3.30pm.
While we continue our inquiries we are appealing for help to identify the man in the image who we believe can help with our inquiries.
No-one was injured during the robbery.
We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have recorded footage via a dashcam or Go Pro etc to contact us.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area or knows the identity of the man in the image is asked to get in touch.
We will provide further information as this comes available.
There are a number of ways you can contact us:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 218 of 29 Dec in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 218 of 29 December
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
- If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.
Reference: Incident 218 of 29 December