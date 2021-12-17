ATM stolen from bank in Holbeach

We are investigating the theft of an ATM from Nationwide Building Society on West End in Holbeach.

We were called to the scene at 2:30 this morning (Friday) and found significant damage to the building, and the ATM stolen.

A flat bed truck and a 4×4 are believed to have been used in the offence. A teleporter was also stolen from a nearby location and used to remove the ATM from the building.

A cash machine has been stolen from the Nationwide in Holbeach.

Police were called to the town's West End in the early hours of this morning.

News on the hour👉https://t.co/2yBK97PGgz pic.twitter.com/TbuPsds6ZR — BBC Radio Lincolnshire (@BBCRadioLincs) December 17, 2021

We would like to appeal to anyone who saw any vehicles matching these descriptions in the area at or around this time to contact us. We would like to hear from anyone who believes they saw or heard anything that may be connected to this incident.

If you have any information:

Please call 101 with reference number 26 of 17 December.

Alternatively, email [email protected] with incident 26 of 17 December in the subject box.

You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.