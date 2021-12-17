Bubble tea and gift shop coming to Lincoln

Two friends will open what they believe will be a first for Lincoln when their bubble tea takeaway opens in the city next week.

Bubble Avenue has already started moving into part of the unit on Silver Street, which was formerly occupied by Coffee Cats (who have since relocated onto Steep Hill).

The business owned by Le Vu and Kim Hoa will welcome its first customers on Tuesday, December 21. It will sell bubble, which is a popular drink in Asia that is becoming a growing concept in England, as well as fruit tea.

Bubble tea is a Taiwanese recipe, which first originated in the 1980s and is made by blending a tea base with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding the signature bubbles — chewy tapioca pearls that sit at the bottom.

It has many varieties of flavours and Bubble Avenue will initially serve around 20, including Jasmine, Assam and Earl Grey. Bubble tea can also be roasted using new technology from Japan.

Le told The Lincolnite: “We are so excited. We spent a lot of time building the business and developing our own brand of bubble tea. We can’t wait to open and for Lincoln to try it.”

Le, who lives in Newark but loves being in Lincoln, will run the business with Kim who previously worked in the bubble tea industry in Leeds for two years.

Bubble Avenue will be open daily from 10am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-5pm on Sundays.

It will operate mainly on a takeaway basis, but there is some seating inside.

Meanwhile, the other half of the unit on Silver Street will be taken over by MJ’s Gifts.

MJ’s Gifts is run by Mark and Jenny Saville and has been situated in Lincoln Central Market for around 19 years.

They hope to open the shop, which sells fragrant and ornamental gifts and smoking paraphernalia, after Christmas.

Mark told The Lincolnite that as the market is due for a revamp stallholders will need to reapply for their spaces, so they decided to try out a new premises which they hope will work well.