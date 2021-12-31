Campaigners’ anti-nuke dump banners (and skeleton!) put on map in Google surprise
Working group attempts to tackle misconceptions
Campaigners fighting a nuclear storage facility in Theddlethorpe have been given an unexpected boost after the latest Google Maps Streetview update included images of their banners – and even a skeleton scarecrow.
The images, captured in November 2021 according to Google, include Hallowe’en Scarecrow competition victor Maggie Loy’s winning entry.
Radioactive Waste Management is exploring the possibility of using the village’s nearby gas terminal as an entry site to a nuclear storage facility.
Sara Bright, from Guardians of the East Coast, which is campaigning against the plans, said: “We were absolutely delighted that our message turned up on Google Street Maps, especially as it could be a number of years before any decision is made.
“Behind each sign is the stress and worry for families over an uncertain future.
“Hopefully word will spread further and people will think long and hard whether they want Lincolnshire to remain a nuclear-free county.
“We have something so precious that is worth protecting and we aren’t giving up at any stage.”
She added that the campaign group would “relish” the opportunity to discuss the GDF (geological disposal facility) with any and all Lincolnshire parishes.
Around 10% of the UK’s nuclear waste needs to be disposed of in more secure ways for thousands of years, and the GDF would aim to do that through a mix of engineered and natural barriers between 200 to 1,000 metres underground.
A working group was set up earlier this year after agreement from Lincolnshire County Council and East Lindsey District Council.
The working group will take six to 12 months to carry out its initial processes, which will include starting conversations with local communities and identifying a search area to undertake feasibility studies.
In their latest newsletter the Working Group also looked to tackle some “common misconceptions” and questions around the plans.
More than 250 people attended a series of events across the district between October and November.
Independent chairman of the Working Group Jon Collins, said it had been a “valuable exercise”.
“A geological disposal facility is clearly not to everyone’s liking. There are those who have already decided that they don’t want a GDF. I’ve met with people who are against this proposal, and fully respect that position. I’ve also met people who are interested to find out more, and some who are in favour, even at this early stage,” he said.
He added some key themes had emerged from the discussions and the FAQ within the newsletter looked to answer some questions raised.
The misconceptions RWM wanted to correct include:
- There will be no exclusion zone further than the site boundary
- Rail lines (current or potential) will be able to be used for passenger trains if also used for transporting radioactive material
- The GDF is for UK owned radioactive waste only
- Community Investment Funding will not go to the council, and local people and organisations within search areas will be able to apply
- The presence of hydrocarbons and coal in parts of East Lincolnshire do not automatically make the whole area unsuitable, with detailed assessments due to be carried out
For more information on RWM and the Working Group click here and for more from GOTEC click here.