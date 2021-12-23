Can you help us find Henry?
He was reported missing from Gainsborough.
We are appealing for help to find missing 29-year-old Henry.
He was last seen in Gainsborough on Monday 20th December.
Henry is believed to be wearing a bright green Armani overhead jacket with EA on the front, a tracksuit and red and black Nike Air Max trainers.
If you can help us, please get in touch in one of the following ways below:
- By calling 101 quoting 249 of 20th December.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 249 of 20th December in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]
Reference: Incident 249 of 20th December.