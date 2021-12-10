Traffic delays after car hits central reservation on A1
Avoid the area if you can
UPDATE (3.43pm): Lincolnshire Police has confirmed that recovery of the vehicle is being arranged and the road should reopen soon.
A vehicle has collided with the central reservation on the A1 southbound between Stamford and Grantham, causing a lane closure and large congestion delays.
According to The AA’s traffic site, the incident was first reported at 2.08pm on Friday, with reports of a car crashing on the A1.
Whether there were any injuries or not is unclear at this moment, but we do know that one lane has been closed southbound near to the Colsterworth Services junction before the A151.
Delays of around 15 minutes are expected, but that number could rise as traffic worsens in the area, at an average speed of five miles per hour, though it seems to ease up around Stoke Rochford Hall Leisure Club.