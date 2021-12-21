Caught on Camera – Fraud, Stamford
Can you help with the identity of the man in the image
We are investigating an offence of fraud where a man was taken to a cashpoint by an offender. The offender then forced the man to hand over the money from the ATM. The cashpoint is situated at Morrisons, Uffington Road in Stamford.
We believe the man in the image can help with our investigation and we are appealing for any information that will help identify him. He is described as a white man, wearing dark coloured trainers, blue jeans and a dark coloured top. He was also wearing a dark cap, glasses and a face mask.
If you have any information that will assist the investigation please get in touch:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected]– please remember to put the reference incident 206 of 20/12 in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 206 of 20/12
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
- If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.
Reference: Incident 206 of 20 December