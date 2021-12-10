Charity Red Arrows dinner inside RAF hangar raised £12k

Well done to everyone who helped contribute for great causes!

A charity dinner hosted inside an RAF Scampton hangar, which allowed members of the public to meet Red Arrows pilots, has raised £12,000 for good causes.

The dinner took place on Thursday, December 2 and hosted a number of familiar faces in the Royal Air Force community alongside the paying public, to raise money for RAF Scampton’s charities of the year.

The event was in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund, the Jon Egging Trust and Lincoln Food Bank, offering those in attendance the chance to meet and dine with the Red Arrows in their hangar, alongside the famous Hawk jets.

One of the main ways money was raised at the event was through a live auction, which allowed people at the dinner to bid on rare aviation memorabilia.

Funds given to the RAF Benevolent Fund will continue to support RAF Scampton despite its forthcoming closure, with a new all-day cafe and COVID-19 welfare packs helping RAF personnel through a challenging pandemic year.

Among those at the dinner was retired Squadron Leader Mike Ling, who is the longest serving Red Arrows pilot, and Wing Commander David Montenegro, who is the officer commanding the RAF Aerobatic Team.

As well as this, one member of the public who went to the event was Becky Dillon-Ward, who The Lincolnite wrote about earlier this year as she was declared the world’s biggest Red Arrows superfan!

Wing Commander David Montenegro said: “It was pleasure to welcome so many members of the local community to the home of the Red Arrows. Never before have we held such an event in the hangar.

“Alongside the speeches and proceedings, guests were able to witness the work that goes on behind the scenes by our dedicated team of engineers, many of whom were finishing servicing the aircraft adjacent in the hangar as the evening was about to get underway.”

He continued: “The past twelve months have seen so many people and organisations overcome a range of challenges and we know it’s been incredibly trying for charities too.

“It meant a lot to be able to give back to three organisations which we hold close to our hearts and it’s a great feeling knowing that donations raised on the night will make a huge difference to so many lives, be they members of the RAF family, young people or simply deserving members of the public who need a helping hand.”