Charity tractor run brings festive cheer to Lincoln villages
Young farmers lit up the route for a special cause
A fleet of young farmers at-tractored a lot of attention south of Lincoln, as they paraded through villages dressed in glittering lights and tinsel.
The dazzling, and suitable noisy, tractor run was organised by the Harmston Young Farmers Club, and featured dozens of fabulously festive farm vehicles.
Arranged to raise money for the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, the group have already gathered almost £400 in donations.
To make a contribution to the cause, visit the JustGiving page here.
The Charity Christmas Tractor Run on December 29 began at 3.30pm and toured Harmston, Metheringham, Branston, Bracebridge Heath and Wadddington – delighting hundreds of onlookers along the way.
Lincolnshire Royal Support Network (LRSN) provides practical and pastoral support to Lincolnshire farming and rural communities during periods of anxiety, stress and problems relating to families and business.
Harmston Young Farmers Club welcomes people aged 10 – 28 and creates opportunities for young people to develop skills, work in the community and take part in a programme of events.