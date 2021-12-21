Christmas and New Year tip opening times across Lincolnshire

For those wanting to visit Lincolnshire’s tips to get rid of waste generated over the festive break, The Lincolnite has put together a handy guide of the Christmas and New Year opening times across the county.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres in Boston, Gainsborough, Lincoln, Market Rasen, and Spalding will be open from 8am-4pm on December 24, 27, 28 and 31, as well as from January 2, 2022 onwards.

The tips in Bourne, Grantham Louth, Kirkby on Bain, Skegness and Sleaford will be open between 9am and 4pm on the same dates.

There is no longer any need to book a slot – see details of your nearest tip here.

In North East Lincolnshire, the tips are open every day (except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day) from 8am-6pm on Christmas Eve and 8am-4pm on New Year’s Eve.

The Grimsby Community Recycling Centre on the Pyewipe Industrial Estate can be very busy at peak times. It is advised to try visiting the tip on Queens Road in Immingham instead if there are long queues in Grimsby.

Recycling banks are convenient places to recycle reasonable amounts of cans, glass, paper and plastic. North East Lincolnshire Council have said to not dump rubbish as it is fly-tipping and illegal, so it is best to bring it to the recycling banks. If they are full, take the rubbish to the tip or return later.

From now until the end of February, winter opening times are in effect at all eight Household Recycling Centres across North Lincolnshire – Barnetby, Goxhill, Belton, Scunthorpe, Winterton, Kirton in Lindsey, Broughton, and Barton.

The site at Cottage Beck Road in Scunthorpe is open 8am to 4pm seven days a week, with all other sites open between 10am-4pm Friday to Tuesday. However, the tips will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

See what sort of waste can be taken to the sites in North Lincolnshire here.

Don’t forget there are also some changes to bin collections in Greater Lincolnshire during the Christmas and New Year period – see when to take your bin out here.