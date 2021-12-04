Christmas Market trains shambles: Replacement buses cancelled

A last minute u-turn from union members could not save the timetable

Bus services lined up to replace cancelled trains between Peterborough and Lincoln today have now been suspended.

Many East Midlands Railway services across routes to and from the city during the popular Lincoln Christmas Market weekend were cancelled due to strike action called earlier this week.

In a last-minute u-turn on December 2, RMT Union suspended planned strikes, however train providers said cancelled services could not be resumed at such short notice.

The rail company told ticket holders on the morning of Saturday, December 4 (traditionally the busiest day of the market) that replacement bus services between Peterborough and Lincoln have been suspended.

They blamed the unavailability of busses.

#EMRUpdate Regrettably we have had to suspend our rail replacement bus service between Peterborough/Spalding/Sleaford/Ruskington/Metheringham and Lincoln today because of no bus availability. More information can be found on our website here: https://t.co/zBzjMjm2cc pic.twitter.com/e4jbln0sm9 — EMR (@EastMidRailway) December 4, 2021

Those with tickets have been told they will be entitled to a full refund.

A statement on the East Midlands Railway website reads:

“We have regrettably had to suspend our rail replacement bus service between Peterborough and Lincoln today because of no availability of buses to operate. We are regularly contacting bus operators and if we are able to obtain rail replacement we will up date our website.”

To see the full list of routes affected by strike action, see the web page here.

The RMT union, which suspended strikes to work on new proposals for East Midlands Railway, warned that action could be taken later this month if disputes over safety, pay and conditions are not resolved.