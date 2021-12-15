Comedian Harry Hill bringing tour to Lincoln next year

MP for Scunthorpe Holly Mumby-Croft has said she voted against the government’s “Plan B” coronavirus rules for mandatory vaccinations for frontline NHS staff and COVID passports as she “remains unconvinced” that it’s the right approach.

Members of Parliament voted in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening in regards to Downing Street’s proposals for new coronavirus regulation, most notably introducing COVID passports for access to nightclubs and large venues.

The measures, that were all passed through parliament, would see face masks become a legal requirement in most indoor venues, vaccinated people who come into contact with COVID cases being asked to take daily lateral flow tests rather than isolating, compulsory vaccination for frontline NHS staff, and the aforementioned passports.

The plans prompted a huge backbench rebellion, with many Conservative MPs voting against their party, including Gainsborough’s Sir Edward Leigh and Lincoln’s Karl McCartney, who voted ‘no’ in all three instances.

Scunthorpe’s Holly Mumby-Croft was one of 100 MPs to vote against government’s compulsory COVID vaccines for frontline NHS staff, and was among 98 Conservatives to rebel against their party’s COVID passport plans for large scale events.

Mumby-Croft told The Lincolnite about her decision, saying: “It is with regret that I have voted against a number of the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

“I remain unconvinced that implementing ‘Vaccine passports’ is the right approach. I fully support the Government’s vaccination drive, vaccines save lives I have been vaccinated myself but I fear that the “vaccine passport” option risks giving a false sense of security as vaccination doesn’t completely prevent either catching or transmitting of the virus. They are of course extremely valuable in preventing serious illness.

“I am also concerned that this policy will make life more difficult for those who do not have immediate access to smartphones, in particular, those who are elderly.”

Mumby-Croft also said that these measures would impact the local business sector, another key reason behind her vote.

She continued: “There is also an inevitable impact on businesses, having worked with many local businesses over the last two years I am keen to do all I can to protect those sectors affected.

“This is something I have spoken to many residents about and I am grateful to everyone who took the time to get in touch with me and to respond to my survey.

“I know that some residents will be deeply unhappy about these rules, but now that they are in place, it is our duty to follow them. Whilst some local businesses will be required to carry out these policies, do remember that it is not their decision and we should not take it out on them.

“If taking a lateral flow test will enable you to support local businesses during this crucial time of recovery then please do it and back our local businesses!”

To close out her statement, the Scunthorpe MP said her constituents could trust her to do what is best for them, outlining the importance of “personal responsibility”.

“I have faith in personal responsibility, I hope to see my family over Christmas but I will do a lateral flow test beforehand to help to keep them safe and I believe many in our area will choose to do the same thing before seeing loved ones. If you are eligible, please also book your booster jab here.

“Meanwhile, residents can trust me to play my part in urging the government to assess the impact of these laws and reviewing them regularly. As with all these types of restrictions, I believe they should be removed the moment they are no longer necessary.”