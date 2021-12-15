Comedian Harry Hill bringing tour to Lincoln next year
‘What are the chances of that happening?’ He’s coming to Lincoln!
Comedian Harry Hill will perform in Lincoln next autumn as he prepares to go on the road with a 34-date stand-up tour for the first time in nearly a decade.
The 57-year-old, famous for television shows including Harry Hill’s TV Burp, will bring his ‘Pedigree Fun’ show to the Engine Shed on Thursday, October 27, 2022 (doors open 6.15pm).
Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, December 17 this year – buy tickets here from this date. Some fans will get the chance to snap up tickets sooner though as the pre-sale started at 10am on Wednesday, December 15.
The show is described as an “all-singing, all-dancing one-man spectacular” and audiences will meet Harry’s new baby elephant Sarah, and Ian the Information Worm. Harry will also be joined by his famous sidekick Stouffer the Cat.
Harry said: “I hadn’t realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it. It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show.”