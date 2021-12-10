County council slams “potentially disastrous” Lincoln Western Growth Corridor plan

Lincolnshire County Council bosses have maintained their objections to the proposed Lincoln Western Growth Corridor, calling them “potentially disastrous” for the city.

The authority has previously objected to the 240-hectare development from the City of Lincoln Council and Lindum Western Growth Community Ltd, due to concerns it could make “already difficult congestion far worse”.

During a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council on Friday Councillor Richard Davies told members: “Any benefit from the additional housing will be far outweighed”

“We have been trying to work with the city council but it involves getting those transport implications in first and developing the scheme in the right way, not cherry picking cheap areas of land to develop on and then walking away which is certainly my fear of what will happen.”

The county has previously been backed by North Kesteven District Council in its fears, particularly around the Skellingthorpe Road/A46 roundabout and Lincoln Road.

The City of Lincoln Council’s plans for a new shopping centre, 3,200 homes, primary school and leisure facilities will be decided at an extraordinary full council meeting sitting as the planning committee in January.

The Western Growth Corridor, set to the north of Skellingthorpe Road, is one of Lincoln’s four Sustainable Urban Extensions (SUEs) to allow the Central Lincolnshire area to provide for both housing and employment growth until 2036.

The meeting at the Engine Shed on January 12 will consider outline blueprints for the entire scheme and more detailed proposals for road works.

The full proposals include:

Up to 3200 homes, with a local centre comprising of retail and commercial units and a new primary school

A commercial employment area of up to 20 hectares

A regional sport and leisure complex, including a new stadium, health and leisure facilities, a hotel and ancillary food and drink elements

