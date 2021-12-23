Cyclist dies after crash with car in North Lincolnshire
Police are appealing for witnesses
Humberside Police are investigating a North Lincolnshire crash between a car and a cyclist which sadly resulted in the cyclist losing his life.
At around 5pm on Wednesday, December 22, on the B1207 between Broughton and Appleby, a car and a cyclist were involved in a collision.
Sadly, the crash proved to be fatal for the cyclist, and Humberside Police’s specially trained officers are supporting the victim’s family.
Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the area with dashcam footage, or who may have been travelling in that area at the time, to call 101 and quote incident 385 of December 22.