Dazzling home with wine cellars, sauna and cinema room for sale at £3.5m

A bespoke built contemporary home on Rutland’s “millionaire’s row” has been listed on the housing market for £3.5 million, boasting wine cellars, a sauna and a cinema room.
Hambleton Grange is situated in the heart of the Rutland Water peninsula, nestled alongside an exclusive collection of luxurious homes on a stretch of land known as “millionaire’s row”.
The property has been put on the market by estate agents Pelham James in Oakham, for a guide price of £3.5 million, making it one of the most valuable homes in the surrounding Greater Lincolnshire area. See the full listing here.
An incredible look at the architecturally designed garden. | Photo: Pelham James
It recently won a gold award in the Best Luxury House category of the What House 2021 awards ceremony, thanks to its backdrop of rolling countryside and exemplary features.
There are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a home gym with a sauna, a cosy cinema room, a bespoke kitchen with stunning countryside views and even an audio and video distribution system, which allows music and videos to be played throughout different rooms of the house.
The location of the house is ideal, among the Rutland countryside. | Photo: Pelham James
Let’s take a look inside:
The bespoke fitted kitchen has a curved breakfast table with gorgeous views of your peaceful gardens. | Photo: Pelham James
How can you complain at a view like this? | Photo: Pelham James
The modern hallway provides access to a study, dining room and living area. | Photo: Pelham James
A contemporary fireplace inside a cosy sitting room, there’s even a piano! | Photo: Pelham James
Your very own home gym space. | Photo: Pelham James
The sauna can also twin as a shower room and bathroom. | Photo: Pelham James
A plush cinema room with atmospheric lens viewing and room for seven people. | Photo: Pelham James
An ideal place to focus on work or study. | Photo: Pelham James
Wine cellar, anybody? | Photo: Pelham James
All bedrooms boast large space. | Photo: Pelham James
A vast space with natural light in the principal suite bedroom. | Photo: Pelham James
A built-in television and a freestanding bathtub! | Photo: Pelham James
Wonderful location for dinner parties to welcome guests to your fabulous home. | Photo: Pelham James
Serene quality and furnished work in one of the three ensuite bathrooms. | Photo: Pelham James
One of the bedrooms also has a walk-in wardrobe. | Photo: Pelham James
