Dazzling home with wine cellars, sauna and cinema room for sale at £3.5m

A 23-year-old has been banned from areas in and near Newark after carrying out a “campaign of fear” against residents during a wave of crime and antisocial behaviour.

Nathan Lee, of Bentinck Close, Boughton, Newark, had been involved in a number of incidents including violence, drugs and public order offences which he had been sentenced for in court dating back to 2016.

Local residents became fed up with the behaviour of Lee and the impact it was having on the community, so Nottinghamshire Police and council chiefs united to take action.

As a result, Lee is now subject to a court injunction banning him from entering an area in Boughton and Yorke Drive in Newark and engaging in crime and antisocial behaviour.

Residents are also being encouraged to speak out if they see the 23-year-old back in the area, or causing any further issues, as he could be given a hefty fine or jailed for breaching the injunction. The injunction was granted on September 22.

The injunction prohibits a range of activities, including engaging or threatening to engage in any conduct causing or likely to cause a nuisance, alarm, harassment or distress to any person residing or otherwise lawfully int hose areas, using verbally abusive or intimidating language, using or threatening to use violence to any other person and causing damage to any property which does not belong to him personally.

Lee is also prohibited from carrying or having in his possession any weapon or item that would be classed as a weapon by the public. He is also banned from entering into any other property owned by Newark and Sherwood District Council with the exception of one named property in Boughton and one in Yorke Drive.

Police and district council offers will be visiting the areas regularly and people are encouraged to report anything they see. If anyone sees Lee committing any crime or antisocial behaviour they are being urged to report it to police immediately by calling 999.

Chief Inspector Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We welcome this injunction placed against Lee after his continued antisocial behaviour throughout the two areas of Newark.

“His behaviour was having a major impact upon the community and by working closely with council colleagues we have been able to successfully secure this injunction to help prevent further harm to residents and help them feel safer.

“If Lee is found to be flouting any of these conditions placed against him by the county court, we can arrest him and haul him back up in front of the courts where he could end up serving time in prison.

“An enormous amount of work has gone into securing this and injunctions like these are just one of many tools we can use to help tackle and reduce violence.

“I want to reassure the public that we will continue to work tirelessly, shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners, to crack down on violent and antisocial behaviour in our communities and that no one should feel scared of speaking to us and asking for help.”

Councillor David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “Mr Lee repeatedly frightened others with unacceptable antisocial behaviour and serious crime, effectively running a campaign of fear in Boughton.

“We will not tolerate this and the courts too have recognised the severity of the case against Mr Lee and have ordered an injunction against him.

“Residents were terrified of Mr Lee and his two henchman. These residents would report incidents to the Police but no one would give a statement due to the fear of revenge attacks. No-one should be afraid to give evidence against a criminal, but in this case it has happened repeatedly.

“It is for this reason that the injunction now means anyone is able to provide information to the police on Mr Lee and it will be investigated and if proved, the court can issue the appropriate fines or sentences to him.”