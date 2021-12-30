Dispersal order remains in place to tackle hare coursing

A second dispersal order has been authorised

Update, 30 December: A dispersal order, authorised yesterday (Wednesday 30 December), will remain in place until 1.05 pm on the 31 December.

The number of reports we are receiving relating to hare coursing remains high, with 15 reports yesterday in the Boston and South Holland area.

We are urging the public to continue to report any activity they believe may be related to hare coursing. The dispersal order means that anyone suspected of hare coursing will be asked to leave the county and can be arrested if they return.

Update, 29 December: A second dispersal order has been authorised.

This is in place from 1.05pm today, Wednesday 29 December. This is due to the number of reports of hare coursing reports we are receiving.

Original release – 27 December

Lincolnshire Police have issued a dispersal order across the county following an increase in hare coursing offences.

Under the order, any suspected hare coursers will be required to leave the county.

The order is in place from 10.45 am on Monday 27 December for 48 hours. Any person returning to the county faces arrest.

Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact us immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, any registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel.

Its important people don’t confront people hare coursing or put themselves at risk.

Anyone with reports that are not happening here and now are asked to contact us on 101.

More information and advice can be found on our website: Hare coursing (lincs.police.uk)

Reference: Incident 97 of 27 December