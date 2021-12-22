‘Do not approach’: Police hunt Barry Whyte in Scunthorpe
Humberside Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 38-year-old man following an assault report in Scunthorpe.
Barry Whyte, 38, is wanted in connection with a reported assault and criminal damage on Bedford Way in October of this year.
Members of the public are being asked not to approach Mr Whyte if they see him, instead encouraging people to contact Humberside Police immediately.
If you have his whereabouts or have any information that could assist with police enquiries, call 101 and quote incident 24 of October 12, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.