E-fit now released as part of sexual assault investigation

Following on from a previous appeal in relation to an incident in Grimsby, an e-fit image has now been produced.

It was reported that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a man as she walked down Eleanor Street around 7.30pm on Wednesday 1 December.

Officers investigating are now hoping that this image will help identify the man involved.

Extensive enquiries continue into the report and anyone with any information that could help, or who believes they recognise the man in this e-fit, is asked to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 242 of 1 December.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.