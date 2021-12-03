East Lindsey green waste bin charges to increase from 2022

For the first time since 2017

East Lindsey District Council’s Executive Board approved an increase green waste bin charges from 2022.

The board members voted in favour of the plan to increase the collection charge for a household green bin from £40 to £50 at a meeting on Wednesday, December 1.

They said that the price will remain frozen for the next three years.

Councillor Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, said: “We know a price increase is never welcome news, but nationally costs are rising for all organisations and the council is no exception.

“This small increase is required to cover the rising costs of running and providing the service and this is the first time the price of the garden waste service has increased since 2017.

“Further details about the 2022/23 service, including renewal dates, will be available in the new year.”