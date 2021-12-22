EE to expand Lincolnshire 4G coverage in up to 30 areas by 2024

EE will expand 4G coverage across over 100 rural locations in the East Midlands by 2024, including 28 places in Lincolnshire.

It comes as part of the Shared Rural Network programme, agreed last year between the UK’s four mobile network operators and the UK government.

Part of the aims of the programme are to extend 4G coverage to 95% of the UK’s geography by 2025, and significantly reduce ‘partial not-spots’ in mobile coverage.

EE has already upgraded the 4G network in 41 rural areas across the East Midlands since the SRN deal was signed in March 2020, and now looks to extend across a further 73 locations in the region.

These 73, which bring the total to 114 in this phase of the programme, are scattered across the East Midlands, from Derbyshire to Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, but Lincolnshire will be the place to profit most, with 28 location upgrades.

The locations include roadsides, villages and hamlets in places such as North and North East Lincolnshire, North and South Kesteven, East and West Lindsey, as well as South Holland, though specifics cannot be listed just yet.

It is the latest commitment to improving coverage across Lincolnshire, after EE pledged earlier this year to expand 4G across 15 rural locations in the county.

UK Government Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said: “We know the incredible impact better connectivity will have on countryside communities.

“That’s why we struck a £1 billion deal, jointly funded by the government and mobile firms, to bring fast and reliable 4G mobile coverage to 95 per cent of the UK.

“EE’s plans show good progress and will increase choice for consumers and boost productivity in rural areas. We will continue to work closely with them to close down further gaps in rural mobile signal.”