Fatal collision – A17 Sleaford
A 58-year-old man has died in a collision between a lorry and a Tesco van
We are saddened to confirm that a 58-year-old man has died in a road traffic collision involving a Tesco van and a Renault lorry.
The collision happened on the A17 at the junction of Cranwell and Rauceby, Sleaford at around 5.30pm today (14th December).
Despite the best efforts of first responders, the driver of the Tesco van was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been told. The driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries.
Emergency services remain on scene tonight while they carry out initial enquiries. The road is closed at the A17 Holdingham junction, Rauceby Lane and College Road junctions, and the Caythorpe turnoff. The road is expected to be closed until the early hours of the morning, and we would ask people to avoid the area.
We would now like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or saw either vehicle in the moments prior to contact us. We are particularly keen to see any dashcam or CCTV footage which may help with our enquiries.
If you can help with our investigations please contact us in the following ways:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] and putting incident 357 of 14th December in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 357 of 14th December.
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org